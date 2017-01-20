Catching up with old friends

Larry McMurtry published the book Lonesome Dove in 1985. It became a bestseller and won the 1986 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Hello Jim.

The story takes place in 1876, and revolves around former Texas Rangers pushing 2,000 cattle from south Texas through the central Great Plains and hostile Indian country to virgin grazing land in the Montana territory.

The main characters are Augustus “Gus” McCrae and Woodrow Call. These former Texas Ranger captains have retired from the long wars against Indians and Mexicans. They run the Hat Creek Cattle Company from the two-bit town of Lonesome Dove, on the dusty south Texas plain near the Rio Grande. When a customer wants horses or cattle, the former lawmen drop into Mexico at night and steal them.